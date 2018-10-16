RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police have charged a man with first-degree murder in a traffic crash last week that killed a 15-year-old boy.

A news release from the patrol said 37-year-old Steven H. Williams of Independence turned himself in Tuesday. Williams was a passenger in an SUV traveling east on Route 58 on Oct. 10 when it hit a westbound tractor-trailer. Senior Trooper J.A. Vaughan said Williams caused the crash, but provided no details.

Williams, the SUV driver and three children were taken to a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Another passenger was taken to a hospital in Sparta, North Carolina, where they were treated and released.

Williams is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.





