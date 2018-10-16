HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - An Ohio woman has been arrested and returned to Pennsylvania to face charges she created pornographic images of her 3-year-old daughter.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Kayla Parker of Dayton, Ohio, was charged with sexual abuse, exploitation of children and other offenses.

The crimes allegedly occurred when Parker lived with a boyfriend in Upper Darby, outside Philadelphia.

Parker was being held on 10 percent of $1 million bail.

It wasn’t immediately known if she’d retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Her boyfriend, David Carbonaro, is awaiting trial in Delaware County.

During a search at Carbonaro’s residence, investigators allegedly discovered hundreds of images and several video files of a 3-year-old girl in various stages of undress.





