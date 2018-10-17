LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) - One of two teens accused in the stabbing death of a woman at a suburban Kansas City car wash has pleaded guilty.

WDAF-TV reports that Trevon Henry pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 43-year-old Tanya Chamberlain. Prosecutors say Henry and Joshua Trigg attacked Chamberlain in November 20115 at the car wash in Lee’s Summit and then stole her car. The boys were just 13 and 14 at the time of the attack, but were ordered to stand trial as adults.

Court documents say they were seen on surveillance video at the car wash and a nearby grocery store. A woman who recognized them called police two days later.

Sentencing for Henry is set for Jan. 4. The case against Trigg is pending.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.