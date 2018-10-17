NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - Prosecutors in Massachusetts have decided to drop their case against a man whose three trials on child rape charges ended in mistrials.

The Northwestern district attorney’s office said in court filings that it continues to stand by the alleged victims, but “further prosecution of this case is not in their interest” and “would result in undue and unnecessary hardship for them.”

Kevin DiRocco had been charged with sexually assaulting the girls from 1998 until 2009 when he lived in Easthampton, starting when the girls were 3 or 4 and ending when they were teens.

DiRocco, now of Springfield, repeatedly denied the allegations, and even took the stand in his own defense.

Rachel Weber, DiRocco’s attorney, tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette that “The juries worked very hard.”

___

Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com





