EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - Murder charges have been filed against a southern Illinois man in the shooting death of a Godfrey village official.

Donald Nelson of Alton was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of 87-year-old Godfrey Village Board member Eldon Williams on Tuesday.

According to Madison County Circuit Court documents, the 34-year-old Nelson shot Williams in the head Tuesday morning in the driveway of a home in Alton during a robbery attempt.

After the shooting, Nelson forcibly entered a nearby home and remained there, armed, while residents were inside. Nelson is also charged with armed robbery, criminal trespass, armed violence and felony possession of a firearm. He was arrested after fleeing the home and is being held in lieu of $5 million bond.

Williams served in the Godfrey village government since 1957, including 38 years as its assessor before retiring in 1997. He became a trustee in 1999.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.