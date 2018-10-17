LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington prosecuting attorney has reaffirmed that a police officer was justified in a fatal shooting.

The Seattle Times reports Mark Roe, of Snohomish County, who reviewed Lynnwood Police Officer Zachary Yates’ 2017 fatal shooting of Jeremy Dowell after new witness statements raised questions about Yates’ actions, reiterated on Monday the original decision of his office that the shooting was justified.

Roe also defended the independent investigation of the shooting conducted by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, or SMART, calling it thorough and fair.

The shooting and investigation have come under criticism by attorneys representing Dowell’s parents.

Dowell, of Mountlake Terrace, had mental-health issues.

The city of Lynnwood recently settled a federal civil-rights lawsuit brought by Dowell’s parents and his estate, agreeing to pay $1.75 million without admitting wrongdoing.

