AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A boy who touched an electrified fence while playing football at a park in Georgia has died.

News outlets report 12-year-old Melquan Robinson was at football practice Monday evening in an Augusta park when grabbed the chain-link fence that had been electrified by a live wire.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says Melquan was electrocuted. A county sheriff’s office report says two boys and one adult were also injured.

Sheriff’s deputies say Melquan had climbed the fence to retrieve a football that went over it. They say the two children had tried to pull Melquan down, and were shocked as well.

Bowen says authorities are investigating and the city will focus on how the wire energized the fence.

County schools Director of Communications Kaden Jacobs says Melquan was a seventh-grader.





