TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - An attorney who represented a defendant in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case has been selected to advise a legislative committee probing Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of sexual assault allegations against a former staffer.

Michael Critchley will act as counsel to the bipartisan committee formed this week.

The panel will review claims by a top state housing agency aide who said she was assaulted in 2017 by a then-campaign staffer who worked in Murphy’s administration until this month.

Critchley represented Brigid Kelly, a former deputy chief of staff to Republican Gov. Chris Christie. She and another defendant were convicted of conspiring to close access lanes to the bridge in 2013 in an alleged plot to punish a mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie.

