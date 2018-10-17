By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 17, 2018

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - After initially expressing outrage, leaders in one Mississippi city now say high school band students should not be punished for a performance that depicted police officers being held at gunpoint.

The Daily Leader reports the Brookhaven mayor and aldermen are asking the Mississippi High School Activities Association to lift a performance suspension from the band at Jackson’s Forest Hill High School.

The band did its halftime show, using fake guns, Oct. 5 in Brookhaven - six days after two Brookhaven police officers were shot to death on duty.

The band director, Demetri Jones, says it was a scene from the 2002 movie “John Q,” about a man who takes hostages to get medical treatment for his child.

Jones says he will fight the Jackson superintendent’s recommendation that he be fired.

