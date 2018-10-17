WASHINGTON (AP) - Police say a Washington elementary school music teacher attacked a woman and dropped her off outside a fast-food restaurant where she passed out.

News outlets report 47-year-old Rudy A. Gonzalez was charged with second-degree rape, first-degree assault and other counts. A district schools spokesman says he was placed on leave.

Documents show the investigation began Oct. 9 after a Wendy’s employee found the woman unconscious in bushes near Westfield Wheaton Mall nearby in Maryland. She told investigators Gonzales took her to his home, where she thought he was going to help her learn English and obtain citizenship.

Gonzalez served her “unidentified beverages” and told detectives they had consensual sex. Police say she passed out.

Gonzalez says he has been “a good member of this society and community.”





