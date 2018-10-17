PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A lawsuit that claims a Maine lobster wholesaler’s partner embezzled over $1.5 million has added new defendants and moved to federal court.

The Portland Press Herald reports prosecutors have added Bellerose’s wife, Amanda, and UPS as defendants in the case.

The lawsuit states the Saco-based company Sea Salt claimed Matthew Bellerose and Vincent Mastropasqua set up a phony customer to send lobsters before having them resold.

Investigators say Amanda Bellerose used money her husband stole to book vacations and buy luxury goods. According to prosecutors, UPS failed to report “possible illegal activity” when employees saw questionable practices.

A UPS spokesman called the allegations “frivolous” and said the company will fight them.

Lawyers for other defendants didn’t return calls seeking comment Wednesday. Authorities moved the case to U.S. District Court in Portland.

