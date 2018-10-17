FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The State Bar of Arizona has dismissed a conflict-of-interest allegation against attorneys for a man charged in a fatal shooting at Northern Arizona University.

A retrial for Steven Jones was postponed while the State Bar investigated the allegation against Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen.

The mother of one of the shooting victims argued the two had a conflict of interest because they met with her family early on in the case.

The State Bar says it did not find clear and convincing evidence of an ethical violation.

The decision this week means the retrial likely will happen as scheduled in March. The next hearing in the case is Friday.

Jones says he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Colin Brough and wounded three other students in 2015.

Prosecutors maintain Jones was the aggressor.





