BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to leading a drug ring that prosecutors say delivered fentanyl weekly from Massachusetts to Rockingham County over several years.

Twenty-five-year-old James Castine had pleaded guilty to being a drug enterprise leader, witness tampering, and possession of a controlled drug.

Authorities say he used at least seven people to deliver drugs from Massachusetts to Epping, where the drugs were distributed across Rockingham County.

His minimum sentence could be reduced if he completes his high school equivalency degree and successfully completes a drug treatment program while incarcerated.

Prosecutors say the Rockingham County Drug Task Force has determined that overdose rates in Epping and Raymond have dropped by half since Castine was indicted last December.





