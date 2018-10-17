CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Boyd County prosecutor Rhonda Copley told The Daily Independent that a judge handed down the sentence last week for 53-year-old Michael Sammons, who pleaded guilty in August to using an electronic communications system to procure a minor.

Court records say a rape charged was dropped as part of the plea deal with the ex-Boyd County High School teacher and coach.

Police started investigating after a student told school officials in March that a female student was seen getting out of Sammons’ car one night.

It was Sammons’ first year teaching in the county and he was fired after the allegations.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com





