CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has been sentenced to two years in jail.
Boyd County prosecutor Rhonda Copley told The Daily Independent that a judge handed down the sentence last week for 53-year-old Michael Sammons, who pleaded guilty in August to using an electronic communications system to procure a minor.
Court records say a rape charged was dropped as part of the plea deal with the ex-Boyd County High School teacher and coach.
Police started investigating after a student told school officials in March that a female student was seen getting out of Sammons’ car one night.
It was Sammons’ first year teaching in the county and he was fired after the allegations.
___
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.