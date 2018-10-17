ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The FBI says a man wanted for a bank robbery in New Mexico last month has been arrested in Texas.

They say 36-year-old Matthew Vincent Blackstock of Amarillo is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo branch in Albuquerque on Sept. 17.

The FBI in Amarillo took Blackstock into custody on Wednesday and he’s expected to be returned to Albuquerque for prosecution.

Details of the robbery weren’t immediately released and it’s unclear if Blackstock has a lawyer yet.

Federal authorities say Blackstock will appear in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on a date yet to be scheduled.





