SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The former president of the Washington State Bar Association has been charged with stealing from two Spokane-area law firms where she previously worked.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Robin Haynes with theft and identity theft.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the 40-year-old Haynes is accused of buying a gym membership and donating to political funds using credit cards from her two former employers.

Haynes was not arrested, and her arraignment is set for the end of month. She is accused of stealing about $26,000, according to court documents.

Haynes became the youngest president in the history of the state bar in October 2016. She resigned her post in June 2017 as the accusations became public.

Haynes‘ lawyer could not be reached for comment.

