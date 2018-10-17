MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say a missing Wisconsin girl’s parents were shot to death and that they believe she was in the home at the time.

Police have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday, when deputies responding to a 911 call from her home in Barron found her parents, James and Denise Closs, dead in the house.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference Wednesday that autopsies parents confirmed the couple was shot. He says there was no gun at the scene and that evidence from the scene and from the 911 call indicate that Jayme Closs was in the house.

Fitzgerald has said Jayme is not a suspect and he again pleaded with the public for any tips on her whereabouts. He says investigators have not received any tips of any credible sightings.





