WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has again delayed until next year the fraud trial of Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren on Wednesday set a new trial date for Jan. 29 in federal court in Wichita. It had been previously scheduled to begin Nov. 13.

The judge granted an unopposed defense request for more time.

Prosecutors say O’Donnell of fraudulently obtained $10,500 from his campaign accounts for his personal use. An indictment charges him with 23 counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.

The Wichita Republican was elected to the state Senate in 2012 for a term that ended in January 2017. He did not run for re-election and instead was elected to the Sedgwick County Commission. His term is set to expire in 2020.





