CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The resentencing hearing has concluded for a New Hampshire man sentenced as a teenager to life in prison without parole for killing his parents.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports testimony in Strafford County Superior Court wrapped up Tuesday in the case of 39-year-old Robert Dingman. Dingman was sentenced to life in prison when he was 17. He and his 14-year-old brother, Jeffrey, shot their parents in 1996.

The Attorney General’s office wants Dingman to serve 50 years while the defense says he should serve 25 years.

A forensic psychologist argued Dingman shouldn’t be treated the same as an adult murderer because his brain was not fully formed.

Dingman’s grandmother and aunt testified in support of the state’s recommendation.

The judge says she will issue a new sentence in the coming weeks.

