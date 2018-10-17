ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) - Court records show that a man has been indicted in the death of his mother who died in a Kentucky house fire.
News outlets report that 34-year-old Christopher Childers was indicted on a murder charge after 58-year-old Ruby Childers died in a house fire. He had already been indicted on a first-degree arson charge.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond has said that Ruby Childers was found dead after the fire at her home Sept. 6.
It’s unclear if Christopher Childers has a lawyer who could comment.
