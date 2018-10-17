LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say officers took three people into custody following an early Wednesday morning standoff stemming from a shooting Tuesday.

Police say the standoff occurred after a chase that started when police tried to stop a pickup matching the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in which shots were fired at two people who weren’t injured.

Police say the pickup crashed into a limo at one point during the pursuit and that the chase eventually ended when the driver stopped and ran away, leading to a barricade situation at a home.

It’s not clear how two of the three people who eventually left the home are involved.





