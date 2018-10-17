HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s governor plans to sign a bill that would end the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for those convicted of drug offenses unrelated to driving.

The House on Wednesday made the final vote to send the legislation to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who supports it.

The bill also applies to several crimes involving children, including purchasing tobacco.

It also ends license suspensions for carrying a false identification and making terroristic threats against school property.

A House legislative document says the state Transportation Department handles about 33,000 such license suspensions annually.





