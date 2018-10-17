PUTNAM, N.Y. (AP) - Lawyers for a 16-year-old say he suffered an “extreme emotional disturbance” before allegedly killing his 15-year-old friend in a New York home and then setting the home on fire.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports lawyers for Adrian Sawyer have planned for the teen to be examined by a forensic psychologist.

Sawyer has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree arson.

Authorities say Sawyer killed Maverick Bowman with a machete in July in a home owned by Bowman’s family in Putnam Station near the Vermont border.

Sawyer’s lawyers have not said what caused the emotional disturbance that led to Bowman’s death.

Prosecutors say they are waiting for court filings from Sawyer’s lawyers before deciding how to proceed.





