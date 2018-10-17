BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A Maine man has admitted he threatened four U.S. Navy instructors with a pistol near a remote military base in northwestern Maine.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said Monday that 32-year-old Justin Woods pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges in connection with the encounter that took place on Aug. 28, 2017. The Portland Press Herald reports he will be evaluated by the U.S. Probation Office and faces up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Woods was working as a contract employee providing support for the Navy’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape school. While returning from a social gathering, authorities say an intoxicated Woods brandished a pistol at four instructors, causing them to flee.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigated.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.