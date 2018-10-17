LONDON (AP) - Rail travel at Paddington - one of London’s busiest stations - is being disrupted after a train damaged overhead electrical wires.

Great Western Rail said the damage was caused by a Hitachi test train operating between London and Bristol. The train was not in passenger use.

The loss of power stranded many trains between Paddington and Reading. Services affected included trains to London’s Heathrow Airport.

The rail operator said there will be no trains between Paddington and Reading until at least midday Wednesday and strongly advised customers “to only travel if necessary in the Thames Valley and to check carefully before travelling elsewhere as long-distance journeys are likely to be affected.”

Some 90,000 people travel through Paddington daily.





