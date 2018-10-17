COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A man accused of a Council Bluffs homicide has taken a plea deal.

Pottawattamie County court records say 44-year-old Michael Thacker pleaded guilty Tuesday to willful injury and attempted murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He’d previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Jury selection for his trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Police say Thacker and Cleo McClellan were involved in the Nov. 28 slaying of 34-year-old David Simpson, whose body was found Dec. 11. He’d died of blunt force trauma. Police say all three men were homeless at the time.

McClellan pleaded guilty to being an accessory and was sentenced.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.