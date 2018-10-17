DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man stole a Florida sheriff’s deputy’s stun gun during a struggle and both became incapacitated when he pulled the trigger.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the fight escalated from a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. An arrest affidavit says Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Goodwald had pulled over 30-year-old Bryan Roque for having a tag that didn’t match the minivan he was driving.

Deputies say Roque exited the vehicle and fled from Goodwald. The tussle ensued when Goodwald tried to detain Roque.

Roque was taken into custody after another deputy arrived at the scene and fired his stun gun into him. Roque and Goodwald were treated for injuries at a hospital.

Roque faces charges including resisting an officer with violence. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.





