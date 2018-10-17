LAMPE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been charged with attempting to sell a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old girl on Facebook.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 18-year-old Kaleb Billings, of Lampe, is jailed in Stone County on the child sex trafficking charge. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say that when deputies responded earlier this month to a disturbance, Billings told the deputies he had listed the girl on social media for sale for sex.

The statement says Billings struck a deal with a stranger - $45 for a sexual encounter with the teen. The statement says that when the girl “backed out,” the man became “enraged” and brandished a gun, prompting the 911 call. It’s unclear whether the man with the gun has been charged.





