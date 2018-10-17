SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has been convicted in a drunken-driving crash that killed a 68-year-old man even though his lawyer said he was too drunk to form intent.

The Republican newspaper reports that a judge Tuesday found 27-year-old Ryan Pezzini, of Westfield, guilty of involuntary manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Pezzini ran a red light and struck a truck driven by David Matyseck in November 2016. Investigators say Pezzini’s blood-alcohol content was nearly four times the legal limit to drive at the time of the crash.

Pezzini’s lawyer, Michael Jennings, had argued his client was too drunk to form the necessary intent required for manslaughter as defined by the law.

Pezzini faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Oct. 30.

