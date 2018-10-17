NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man has sued the city of Newport and a city police officer, alleging the officer used excessive force during an arrest outside a bar three years ago.

The Newport Daily News reports that 27-year-old Sarkis Hagopian, of Cranston, says in his lawsuit that Officer Kenneth Conti struck him in the back of the head with a baton in May 2015 while Hagopian was on his knees with both hands in the air. Hagopian says the blow caused him to black out and sent him to the hospital with a concussion and a broken hand.

His attorney says Hagopian did nothing to provoke being struck.

He is seeking $500,000 in damages.

Conti couldn’t be reached for comment, but denied the allegations in court papers. Newport’s city attorney declined comment.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.