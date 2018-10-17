INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A Gary man has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting two women whose bodies were discovered in a burning car in Indianapolis.

Thirty-one-year-old Tywan James of Gary was sentenced Wednesday after a jury convicted him last month of two counts of murder.

Authorities say 24-year-old Martina Webb and 21-year-old Aliyah Igartua were both shot in the head. Firefighters discovered the bodies of the Gary women on Sept. 30, 2017.

Webb’s mother told police her daughter and Igartua drove to Indianapolis to visit Webb’s boyfriend and began arguing with James at a gathering. A probable cause affidavit said James later walked up to Webb’s vehicle and shot her. Witnesses told police they then heard more gunshots.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.