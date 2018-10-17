PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and awaits sentencing in the slaying of a University of Pittsburgh student in her off-campus apartment a year ago.

An Allegheny County judge on Wednesday accepted the plea from 22-year-old Matthew Darby, which he entered after prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Authorities said Darby used a claw hammer and two knives to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his ex-girlfriend, in October 2017. He fled and was captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Darby also pleaded guilty to theft, flight to avoid apprehension and burglary in a homicide as well as criminal trespass. He still faces charges in an Indiana County rape case as well as a November altercation with jail guards.





