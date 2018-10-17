FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - Fort Wayne police say a man wanted in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter has been captured after remaining at large for six months.

Police say 31-year-old Shane Patton was arrested Wednesday morning. He’s charged with two counts of felony neglect in the Jan. 27 death of Jocelyn Belcher.

The child’s body was found in her crib, wrapped tightly in a blanket. A coroner ruled her death a homicide due to neck compression, and a post-mortem physician found the child’s injuries consistent with a hand being placed over her mouth and neck.

Her mother, 29-year-old Crystal Belcher, is in jail facing the same charges as Patton.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.