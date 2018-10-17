PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - A suspect in a Kansas shooting that left a woman in critical condition has been arrested in an area south of Dallas.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that the Hill County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Eric James Cravey, of Pittsburg, Kansas, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. He’s being held on an attempted murder warrant for allegedly shooting Vanessa Rae McWhirt Martin after an argument. She was found Saturday lying in the driveway of a vacant residence in Pittsburg suffering from an abdominal wound.

She was rushed to a Wichita hospital in critical condition and then transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police in Pittsburg expressed thanks in a news release for the tips that led to Cravey’s capture. He’ll face extradition proceedings in coming days.

