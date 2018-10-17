First lady Melania Trump’s place was forced to land Wednesday at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after smoke was reported on board.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told reporters that the problem was minor, but more information will be available after a diagnostics test.

The press pool reported that the about halfway into the flight, a burning smell filled the cabin along with “a small amount of smoke.” They were given wet towels for the smell.

“Everything is fine and everyone is safe,” Ms. Grisham told CNN.

The first lady was en route to an event in Philadelphia, but quickly returned to the base. Journalists traveling with Mrs. Trump reported that a new plane is nearly ready for takeoff.





