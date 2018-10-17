WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man who, with his wife, confined their daughter to their basement faces a jury trial to determine whether he is mentally fit for further legal proceedings.

Randy Swopes of Waukegan is charged with child endangerment and unlawful restraint for keeping his 10-year-old daughter in a basement room for months because he and his wife believed she was possessed by a demon.

Lake County Circuit Judge Christopher Stride on Tuesday granted the 48-year-old Swopes‘ request for a fitness trial. The action came after a doctor determined Swopes was not mentally fit after a jailhouse examination. He is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Assistant State’s Attorney George Pappas said he expected to call two or three witnesses at the trial, set for Oct. 29.

Swopes‘ wife, Katherine, faces the same charges as her husband. The 49-year-old is free on a recognizance bond.





