RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - The former treasurer of Rapid City religious group has pleaded not guilty in state court to embezzling money from the organization.

Fifty-four-year-old Madeline Arnold is charged with embezzling $5,650 from United Methodist Women. Arnold began working as the organization’s treasurer in June 2017.

The Rapid City Journal reports prosecutors say Arnold’s embezzlement scheme began three months after she was hired and lasted through February.

She’s charged with a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.