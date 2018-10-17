MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of two people on the city’s north side.
Officers responded to a report of an injured person shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the bodies of an adult female and an adult male. Both had been shot and died on the scene.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
