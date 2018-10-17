MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Minot man has admitted sexually assaulting a baby and a toddler and will be sentenced next month.
Thirty-two-year-old Timothy Sprenger changed his pleas to guilty in North Central District Court on Tuesday. Sprenger admits sexually abusing a 6-month-old baby on one occasion and a different child between the age of one and three about 30 times.
KXMB-TV reports the crimes happened more than a decade ago and were detailed in a journal he kept which was discovered by his brother last year. The prosecution is seeking a 20-year prison sentence with an additional 20-year suspended sentence.
___
Information from: KXMB-TV, http://www.kxnet.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.