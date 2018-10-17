NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The owner of several pharmacies has been charged with defrauding the IRS by concealing income.

Rao Desu faces counts of fraud conspiracy and assisting in filing false tax returns. The fraud count carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. Filing a false tax return carries a three-year maximum sentence.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Desu was part owner of Heights Pharmacy in Piscataway as well as Arthur Avenue pharmacy in the Bronx, New York. He is alleged to have filed false income tax returns for both businesses between 2004 and 2012.

Desu’s co-owner of the Piscataway pharmacy has pleaded guilty to defrauding the IRS and awaits sentencing.

An attorney representing Desu declined to comment on the charges Wednesday.





