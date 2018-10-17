SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors say the operators of a popular Salt Lake City concert venue paid for the business through a multimillion-dollar marijuana-selling operation.

Prosecutors announced a 13-count indictment against 33-year-old Gabriel Elstein, 32-year-old Angela Elstein and 48-year-old Seth Gordon, claiming they bought and sold at least 2,500 pounds (1,100 kilograms) of marijuana and laundered at least $5 million.

The charges include drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and money laundering. Prosecutors claim they laundered the money through their concert promotion company Bondad Productions and their downtown venue The Complex.

An attorney for Gabriel Elstein declined to comment to The salt Lake Tribune Monday. The newspaper was unable to reach attorneys for the other two.

The three pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.