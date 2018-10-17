ISLAMABAD (AP) - Pakistani police say the sons of a suspected drug dealer arrested in the country’s northwest have killed a local reporter who wrote about their father’s case.
Wajid Ali, a police official in Haripur district, says Sohail Khan was gunned down because of his article in the Kay-2 newspaper about the arrest of Musarrat Iqbal in a narcotic case.
Ali says police are searching for Iqbal’s sons, Ali Sher and Himayun Iqbal, who ambushed Khan’s vehicle at a local bazaar and killed him on Tuesday.
Khan is the second Kay-2 journalist to be killed in just over a year in Haripur. Bakshish Elahi was gunned down in June last year.
Pakistan is considered to be a dangerous place for journalists. The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders condemned the killing of Khan.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.