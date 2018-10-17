GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a New York ice cream truck driver who they say was stalking young girls.

The South Glens Falls Police Department says 57-year-old Charles Ross, of Whitehall, was charged Tuesday with felony stalking and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports a group of girls ages 12 and 13 called police earlier this month about a man driving a Mr. Ding-a-Ling truck who was taking photos or videos of them as they walked.

The driver left before officers could locate him.

Police say they worked with state police and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office to identify the man as Ross.

Ross is being held in the county jail. A message left with his public defender wasn’t returned.

The ice cream truck company hasn’t responded to calls for comment.





