WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) - State police are investigating the stabbing and possible shooting of a man in Windham.

WFSB-TV reports that the man may have life-threatening injuries in the attack on Tuesday and was flown to a hospital by a Life Start medical helicopter.

Police say they have spoken with the unidentified victim’s girlfriend and at least one potential witness and are searching for a suspect. A motive for the attack was not immediately known.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.