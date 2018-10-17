By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 17, 2018

WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) - State police are investigating the stabbing and possible shooting of a man in Windham.

WFSB-TV reports that the man may have life-threatening injuries in the attack on Tuesday and was flown to a hospital by a Life Start medical helicopter.

Police say they have spoken with the unidentified victim’s girlfriend and at least one potential witness and are searching for a suspect. A motive for the attack was not immediately known.


