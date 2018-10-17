BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say they recovered nearly 90 bicycles while executing a search warrant for narcotics in Buffalo.

Buffalo police recovered dozens of bikes that are believed to be stolen during the Monday night search at a city home. The bikes are currently in the possession of the Buffalo Police Department while they continue their investigation.

Two people were arrested in connection to the warrant and are facing drug charges. Authorities have not identified the suspects, and say they also seized drugs like heroin and cocaine from the residence.

Police are currently taking inventory of the bicycles.





