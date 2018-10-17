JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - The county prosecutor whose office investigated sexual assault allegations against a campaign staffer for Gov. Phil Murphy says she stands behind the decision not to file charges.

In a statement Wednesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez calls allegations she interfered in the case “offensive and irresponsible.”

Suarez said she is familiar with former staffer Albert Alvarez and his accuser, state employee Katie Brennan, but wasn’t involved in the 2017 investigation and only learned about it this month.

The investigation has been reopened and transferred to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office.

Brennan says Alvarez sexually assaulted her in April 2017 when they both were working to get Murphy elected.

Alvarez, through his attorney, has denied wrongdoing.

A state Senate committee is investigating the Murphy administration’s handling of the matter.





