ELKINS PARK, Pa. (AP) - Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot to death just outside of Philadelphia in an argument stemming from an apparent case of road rage.

Cheltenham Township police responded to an Elkins Park road Monday evening to find Rithina Torn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele’s office says Torn was shot approaching the driver of a dark-colored vehicle during a traffic dispute.

Torn was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. The gunman remains at-large, and investigators are speaking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham Township police.





