ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A 28-year-old man who shot at Anchorage police after an attempted robbery has been sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison.

Myles Gonangnan in February pleaded guilty to conspiracy, robbery, attempted robbery and gun violence.

Prosecutors say Gonangnan and an accomplice hatched a plan for Gonangnan to rob coffee stands, ride a bike to a sport utility vehicle and flee.

On Sept. 25, 2017, Gonangnan made off with $1,200 from the drive-up window of Caffe D’Arte.

The men attempted a second robbery but a barista called 911. Gonangnan fled with no cash.

Police spotted their SUV and rammed it. Gonangnan fired at a patrol car but other officers rammed the SUV again and arrested Gonangnan and 36-year-old Shane Twigg.

Twigg will be sentenced Dec. 5.





