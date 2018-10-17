ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia have located stolen merchandise that included medieval clothes, knives and a washer and dryer.

Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman tells news outlets that 28-year-old Bobby Lee Widener and 33-year-old Shannon Leigh Roe were arrested and charged with offenses that include felony breaking and entering.

Authorities say deputies received information Friday about a break-in and grand larceny that happened in Abingdon. A search warrant was served at a residence and law enforcement located around 79 items that totaled approximately $30,000.

It’s unclear if Widener and Roe have lawyers who could comment.





