PAOLA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have a suspect in custody in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 12-year-old boy in eastern Kansas.

Police in Paola said in a Facebook post that the crash happened Tuesday afternoon. The boy was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries weren’t immediately known.

The post said the sport utility vehicle that hit the child was leaking fluid as it left the scene. Police announced later in the day that the suspect was in custody. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.





